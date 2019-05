FOREST HILLS, Queens — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Queens apartment Saturday morning.

Emergency responders received a call around 10 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of an apartment in the vicinity of 72nd Avenue and 110th Street in Forest Hills.

Citizen video shows fire engines around the building as crowds gather in the surrounding area.

The fire was deemed under control by 10:24 a.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.