‘Broadway Bandit’ just released from prison believed to be responsible for Bronx bank robberies: FBI

The BRONX — The FBI believes a man who was just released from prison for robbing banks has struck again, robbing at least two banks in the Bronx earlier this week.

Investigators said Jamie Frierson, 49, who was dubbed the “Broadway Bandit”, robbed an Apple Bank along East Fordham Road on Wednesday and another Apple Bank along East 161 Street in the Bronx the day after.

Frierson allegedly approached the teller window in both robberies, handing an employee a note stating he was armed and wanted money.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI New York Violent Crimes Task Force said Frierson was just released from prison for several bank robberies in Manhattan in August and September 2017.

Frierson is described to be 6-feet-tall, with a medium build and a scar on his forehead and right arm.

Anyone with information about Frierson’s whereabouts are asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.