Attacker cuts woman’s throat, sexually assaults her on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A man cut a woman’s throat with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her in an alley on Long Island Friday morning, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was approached by a man in the vicinity of Jackson and Terrace avenues in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m.

After they engaged in conversation, the man cut the victim’s throat with a box cutter and took her into an alley where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman called 911 after the attack. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot after the attack in an unknown direction, police said.

He’s described as about 6-foot-1 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Associated Press contributed to this report.