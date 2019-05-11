60-year-old man put into chokehold, robbed in the Bronx: cops

Posted 1:41 PM, May 11, 2019, by

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A 60-year-old man was put into a chokehold and robbed in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The victim was in the vicinity of Jerome and Bainbridge avenues in Norwood around 4:30 a.m. when he was grabbed from behind, cops said.

The alleged attackers proceeded to place him into a chokehold and put him on the ground, police said.

While one person acted as a lookout, another person took the victim’s cellphone, his wallet, debit and credit cards and about $100 in cash, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for swollen eyes and bruising to his back, authorities said.

Police said a person of interest used the victim’s credit card is described to have a muscular build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants with a white stripe and a du-rag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.