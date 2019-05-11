60-year-old man put into chokehold, robbed in the Bronx: cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A 60-year-old man was put into a chokehold and robbed in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The victim was in the vicinity of Jerome and Bainbridge avenues in Norwood around 4:30 a.m. when he was grabbed from behind, cops said.

The alleged attackers proceeded to place him into a chokehold and put him on the ground, police said.

While one person acted as a lookout, another person took the victim’s cellphone, his wallet, debit and credit cards and about $100 in cash, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for swollen eyes and bruising to his back, authorities said.

Police said a person of interest used the victim’s credit card is described to have a muscular build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants with a white stripe and a du-rag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).