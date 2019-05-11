2 men in suits sought in gunpoint robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are looking for the two men wanted in connection to a series of gunpoint robberies in Brooklyn and Queens.

Between April 30 and May 9, police said the men robbed four businesses in Brooklyn and Queens at gunpoint and stole cash, cell phones and electronics.

During the latest incident, the two men entered a Metro by T-Mobile store in Brownsville and assaulted the employee, knocking him unconscious, police said.

The alleged thieves were last seen wearing black suits.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).