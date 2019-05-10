NYCHA tenants fight for senior housing; Trump administration ignores Senate subpoenas

NEW YORK — As the 400,000 tenants living in the city’s public housing developments continue to fight for necessary repairs, this week we learned more than a dozen NYCHA senior centers are set to close or be consolidated.

Meanwhile, a community group is demanding Mayor Bill de Blasio follow through on a promise to build new senior housing.

We hear from PIX11’s Monica Morales, who has been at the forefront of a push to fix the problems at NYCHA. We also hear from Carmen Quninones, President of Douglass Houses, and Rev. David Brawley whose tenants’ advocacy group represents more than 120 congregations, schools, homeowners associations and senior centers.

This week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the country is in a constitutional crisis as President Trump asserted executive privilege to block Democrats from obtaining the full Mueller report. The House Judiciary Committee responded by holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to produce that report. Meanwhile, a New York Times report on 10 years of Trump’s tax figures revealed such financial losses that he paid no taxes at all for eight years.

We also hear from expert bi-partisan analysis from Hank Sheinkopf and Chapin Fay.