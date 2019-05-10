NJ Gov. Phil Murphy ran on making recreational marijuana legal in the Garden State, but now the bill to legalize it is nearly dead and could be decided on by voters in a referendum as soon as this November. That, plus Nicole Johnson is live at a deadly NYC fire. John Muller has that and more of your top stories on Midday with Muller.
Midday with Muller: NJ marijuana bill up in smoke; deadly fire on Upper East Side
-
Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
Midday with Muller: BTS taking over midtown; fire rips through NJ home
-
Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire
-
Midday with Muller: Mother charged with murder in stabbing death of baby; Potential measles outbreak at Newark
-
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Should U.S. ground Boeing 737 Max planes?
-
Midday with Muller: 19 injured in Bronx fire
-
Midday with Muller: 4 children among 6 people killed in Harlem fire
-
Midday with Muller: Father in custody after child dies in car fire; opening statements begin in Junior murder trial
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cohen testifies, ‘Junior’ street renaming
-
Midday with Muller: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ and the latest in the Jussie Smollett case
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’