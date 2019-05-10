Midday with Muller: NJ marijuana bill up in smoke; deadly fire on Upper East Side

Posted 1:13 PM, May 10, 2019, by

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy ran on making recreational marijuana legal in the Garden State, but now the bill to legalize it is nearly dead and could be decided on by voters in a referendum as soon as this November. That, plus Nicole Johnson is live at a deadly NYC fire. John Muller has that and more of your top stories on Midday with Muller.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.