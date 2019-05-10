Man shot and killed in Newark: prosecutors

NEWARK, N.J. —A man was fatally shot in Newark early Friday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant and Park avenues in Newark around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man shot, police said. He was pronounce dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.

His identity was not immediately released.

According to Newark police, the 911 caller stated he heard about five to six shots fired.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force is investigating the scene.

