Man in critical condition after being rescued from elevator shaft in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from an elevator shaft in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Lorimer and Richardson Street in Williamsburg around 9:30 a.m., police said.

The 34-year-old man was working when he had to be rescued from the elevator shaft, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Medical Center with head trauma, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident and the man’s occupation were not immediately disclosed.

