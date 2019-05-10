Man in critical condition after being rescued from elevator shaft in Brooklyn: police

Posted 10:35 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, May 10, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from an elevator shaft in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

A worker is in critical condition after being rescued from an elevator shaft in Brooklyn. (Citizen)

It happened in the vicinity of Lorimer and Richardson Street in Williamsburg around 9:30 a.m., police said.

The 34-year-old man was working when he had to be rescued from the elevator shaft, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Medical Center with head trauma, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident and the man’s occupation were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.