KFC offers ‘Chickendales’ video for moms this Mother’s Day

Not sure what to get your mom for Mother’s Day?

KFC is offering moms something sweet this year.

Guests will receive four free Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits with the purchase of any KFC 10-piece meal or larger.

Not only is KFC offering a treat for the taste buds, they’re also offering the ultimate gift this year — The KFC Chickendales

That’s right! The KFC Chickendales, a colonized version of everyone’s favorite Chippendales dancers, will dance for your mom with a Mother’s Day video personalized just for her.

“Our new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits were created just in time for Mother’s Day to give mom a delectable sweet treat that’s uniquely KFC,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “To top it off, wish mom a happy Mother’s Day the KFC way by sending her a video of a shirt-ripping, finger-lickin’ performance cooked up by a troupe of hunky KFC Chickendales.”

The KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits are available for a limited time only. They’re also available for $1 each or four for $3.

To get your mom a personalized video, click here.

Associated Press contributed to this report.