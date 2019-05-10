Justice Smith looks to catch ’em all in ‘Detective Pikachu’

Actor Justice Smith talks co-starring with Ryan Reynolds and how growing up a Pokemon fan helped him prepare for his role in "Detective Pikachu," in theaters Friday.

