He’s here! Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy

Posted 12:56 PM, May 10, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: TV Personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email, “They are not sharing any additional details at this time.”

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who’s a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she’s studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

