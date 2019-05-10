Follow-Up Friday: How Monica’s making it happen this week for NYC moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From helping a seven-month pregnant mother living on park benches finally get a safe home, to helping a Queens mom get a new kitchen, it's a special Mother's Day edition of Follow-Up Friday with PIX11's Monica Morales.

Vanessa Hayes, who lives in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, said she'd been battling the city for months for kitchen repairs. "We pay rent. We are human beings. We deserve to live in a safe place," she told PIX11.

Hayes' daughter Felicia said all her mother wanted for Mother's Day weekend was to have her kitchen back.

After a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX that staff were scheduled to complete plumbing repairs and then plastering, carpentry and paint work, crews came to fix Hayes' kitchen this week.

Next up is Jessica Middleton, a mom PIX11 first met seven years ago, when she was seven-months pregnant and homeless, often sleeping on park benches.

Morales got in touch with Middleton in 2012 after she reached out and connected the mom-to-be with the non-profit group Good Counsel.

This week, Morales reconnected with Middleton, who now has two beautiful children, lives in a NYCHA apartment, and has a new job.

Middleton embraced Morales during their reunion, telling her how she and PIX11 changed her life.