Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured woman in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A driver accused of fleeing the scene after striking a pedestrian in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, police said.

Rahleek Odom, 27, the driver of a Chrysler, sideswiped a Volkswagen stopped at of Lee Avenue and Middleton Street in Williamsburg and hit a woman who was crossing the street, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The Chrysler believed to be involved in the incident was later found unoccupied near Franklin and Dekalb Avenues, about a mile away.

The pedestrian, 25, was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for injuries to her leg, pelvis and collarbone, police said.

Rahleek of Brooklyn, was taken into custody and is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer after a motor vehicle accident and leaving an accident after causing serious injury.