Dogville pop-up lets dog lovers unwind, puppies go wild in SoHo

SOHO — From Spunky to Fido, and, of course, Oscar, the whole gang’s invited.

In an experience that’s being billed as one of a kind for our furry friends, Dogville, a so-called “pup-up” is now open in SoHo and gives a whole new meaning to dog treat, or in this case “dog retreat.”

From an indoor dog park to a so-called “Yum Bar” and even a spot for those Instagram moments, the interactive play space was designed with the help of dog trainers and behavioral experts to stimulate your pup’s senses and smarts.

“You can bring your dog and explore,” Dogville founder and CEO Matana LePlae told PIX11. “Each set up has been designed specifically with a dog in mind.”

In the “Dogs Gone Wild” space, pups are encouraged to go nuts in a destroyable living room where canine friendly furniture is equipped to take on the biggest messes.

And if your fur friend is more of the laid back type, they may wanna get a rub down in the Paws-itive Reinforcement spa.

Experts are on deck to show you how to massage and relax your dog

The best thing about this experience - you don’t even need a dog of your own to take part.

A number of rescue dogs will be on hand from local shelters, serving up a lick or 20.

“We did that on purpose so that we can match a rescue with people who just want to have some puppy love time, a little TLC and dog therapy,” LePlae said.

With Americans expected to spend an estimated $75 billion on their pets this year, Dogville organizers say this is just the beginning.

Plans to bring pop-ups to other parts of the country are now underway.

Dogville kicks off this weekend through June 2.

A portion of the proceeds going to a local rescue organization.

For ticket information, click here https://www.thisisdogville.com/