Children among 30 injured in Brooklyn crash involving school bus: Authorities

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — Thirty people were injured following a collision involving a school bus in Brooklyn Friday morning, fire officials said.

It happened about 9:18 a.m. in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 61st Street in Mill Basin, police said.

According to police, a school bus was involved in a collision with a black Nissan Altima and a second dark-colored sedan.

The school bus contained about 22 children, police said. Several children were taken to Brookdale hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Others were treated at the scene, FDNY said.

Citizen video shows the school bus and a black car with frontal damage on the street.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.