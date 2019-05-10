Apparent chemical lab discovered in Long Island garage after man found unconscious on lawn: police

LONG BEACH, L.I. — After a man was found unconscious on a lawn outside of an apparent chemical lab in a garage, federal and local law enforcement, along with fire investigators, are working a massive response scene on an otherwise quiet block in this seaside Long Island town.

Around 8:00 a.m. Friday, police received a 911 call of a man passed out on the lawn of a house on West Beech Street between Laurelton and Lafayette Boulevards. When police and firefighters responded, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said that minutes later, first responders discovered materials in the detached garage at the home that “triggered a hazmat response.” The first responders pulled away from the house immediately, as they are trained to do.

Authorities said they evacuated most of the block, and called in a bomb disposal unit and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Both remain at the scene of this active investigation.

