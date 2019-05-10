Apparent chemical lab discovered in Long Island garage after man found unconscious on lawn: police

Posted 3:42 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, May 10, 2019

Scene in Long Beach, Long Island on Friday, May 10, 2019. (James Ford/PIX11 News)

LONG BEACH, L.I. — After a man was found unconscious on a lawn outside of an apparent chemical lab in a garage, federal and local law enforcement, along with fire investigators, are working a massive response scene on an otherwise quiet block in this seaside Long Island town.

Around 8:00 a.m. Friday, police received a 911 call of a man passed out on the lawn of a house on West Beech Street between Laurelton and Lafayette Boulevards.  When police and firefighters responded, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said that minutes later, first responders discovered materials in the detached garage at the home that “triggered a hazmat response.” The first responders pulled away from the house immediately, as they are trained to do.

Authorities said they evacuated most of the block, and called in a bomb disposal unit and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.  Both remain at the scene of this active investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.