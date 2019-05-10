74-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a 74-year-old man at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday.

The NYPD was alerted on Monday that the man was walking at the corner of West 230th Street and Heath Avenue when the two individuals displayed a black firearm and ordered, "Give me your money!"

One of the two assailants punched the victim in the face before the second forced away his wallet and cell phone. They both ran away in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The attackers are described as both male and 30 years old. One is said to have a light complexion, weigh 160 pounds at approximately 5'8" with long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray hooded winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second assailant is described as 180 pounds, bald, approximately 5'9" and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage jacket, green skull cap, black sneakers, and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side of the legs and a picture of a skull on the front of the left leg.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).