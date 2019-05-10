1 dead in Upper East Side apartment fire: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at an Upper East Side building Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of a five-story building along First Avenue between East 91st and East 92nd streets around 5:30 a.m.

A woman was found inside a one-bedroom apartment on the third floor and was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Her identity was not immediately known.

The blaze was deemed under control by 6:18 a.m.

The building has businesses on the main floor and apartments on the upper floors, according to Google Maps.

This is the second fatal fire in Manhattan this week.

Six family members were killed after a fire tore through their Harlem apartment building Wednesday. Andrea Pollidore, 45, her four children and her stepson were killed in what fire officials are calling a "terrible accident" after a stove burner appeared to have been left on. The blaze was caused by "unattended cooking," FDNY said.

According to fire officials, no fire alarm was detected, meaning Pollidore and her children had no advance warning of the danger inside their home.