Water main break in NJ causes service disruptions, forces street closures

GUTTENBERG, N.J. — A water main break in New Jersey has caused streets to flood and street closures Thursday morning.

Video from AIR11 shows water flowing through the streets along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 70th Street in Guttenberg.

Suez Water New Jersey is investigating the water main break, which has caused service disruptions and low water pressure in parts of West New York and Guttenberg.

Streets in the surrounding areas have been forced to close.

The area between 69th Street and 74th Street should expect activity in the area as crews work to repair the water main break.

We are investigating reports of a broken water main in the area of 70 and Boulevard East that is causing service disruptions or low water pressure in parts of of West New York and Guttenberg. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/CGaHiHWGtj — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) May 9, 2019

