NYC’s first lady Chirlane McCray on mental health, THRIVENYC

NEW YORK — Anxiety, depression and traumas are affect people everyday, but many of people don't get the help they need, especially those in communities of color.

THRIVENYC focuses on mental health awareness. In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, New York City’s first lady, Chirlane McCray, discusses the program’s efforts.

She also addresses critics who have scrutinized the city over the program’s budget.

If you or someone you know is going through a tough time and needs someone to talk to, call the NYC for Faith & Community, at (212) 748-0336 or visit the THRIVENYC website.