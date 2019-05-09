Man accused of killing new wife added to FBI’s most wanted

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of killing his wife just hours after their 2012 wedding is the latest addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted FugitivesList.

The FBI on Wednesday added Arnoldo Jimenez, 37, to its list, saying he stabbed Estrella Carrera, 26, in his Maserati the morning after their May 11, 2012, wedding at Chicago City Hall and dragged her body into the bathtub of her suburban Chicago apartment. Carrera was found May 13, 2012, wearing the silver sequined cocktail dress she had on during her wedding reception.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help and are offering up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to Jimenez’s arrest. The FBI believes Jimenez may have fled to Durango, Mexico, specifically around Santiago Papasquiaro.

“Because of this horrific crime, a family has forever lost their mother, daughter, and sister,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet of the Chicago office. “We are now asking for the public’s assistance to ensure that Jimenez is swiftly brought to justice.”

Carrera’s sister told The Associated Press in 2012 that the woman’s family received a haunting phone call from a relative of her new husband on May 13, 2012. Jimenez’s sister told them he had called her and tearfully said he had left his bride bleeding after a “bad fight.”

Carrera, a mother of two, told nearly no one in advance about her plans to marry, inviting a few friends out that Friday without saying what she was celebrating, her relatives said. Her body was found after family members became worried they had not heard from her and called police.

Investigators tracked Jimenez’s cellphone from Chicago to Tennessee to Arkansas and finally to Texas, according to an FBI affidavit. The phone was last used May 13, 2012, in Hidalgo, Texas, near the Mexican border. The affidavit said Jimenez was born in Texas and owned property in Pharr, Texas.

Jimenez faces first-degree murder charges in Cook County and federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Jimenez is the 522nd fugitive named to the FBI list since its inception in 1950.