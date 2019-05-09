Justice for Junior: Teen victim’s blood found in getaway car; suspect’s blood on seat

THE BRONX — A DNA expert testified Thursday that the blood of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz was found on the interior of a rear passenger door of a getaway car after the teen was fatally stabbed in June.

It was also revealed Thursday that the blood of murder suspect Elvin Garcia was discovered on a rear passenger seat, according to criminalist Matthew Benintendo, who works for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The DNA testimony, which can be tedious at times, is an important component in a case that has been notable for graphic surveillance footage.

Benintendo testified he received DNA swab samples from all 14 suspects arrested in connection with Junior’s murder.

#NEW Junior Trial. #DNA expert testifies blood of “Junior” murder suspect Elvin Garcia was found on back seat of getaway car recovered after teen’s fatal stabbing. The blood of Lesandro Guzman Feliz, the victim, was found on back door. ⁦@PIX11News⁩ pic.twitter.com/49rVL0UCr3 — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) May 9, 2019

Elvin Garcia was the first sample to be publicly connected to evidence in testimony late Thursday morning.

Junior’s father, Lisandro Guzman, attended the session with supporters.

Elvin Garcia wore a bandage on his left hand when he was arrested in the Junior murder. Prosecutors said he injured his hand during the stabbing frenzy and then made up a false story about the injury when he sought help at a Manhattan hospital.