Junior’s mom leaves court to avoid infamous video of son dragged from bodega

THE BRONX — Leandra Feliz had already seen enough.

So before a jury was shown the infamous surveillance footage of her 15-year-old son “Junior” being dragged from a Bronx bodega to his brutal death, she left the courtroom.

Leandra Feliz leaned against a wall in a court vestibule, while various camera angles of the disturbing surveillance was played for the jury of 11 women and one man.

Television and social media viewers have seen it countless times.

It shows a desperate Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz sprinting into the Cruz & Chiky bodega shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

He jumps over the counter and startles the owner.

Seconds later, suspects identified as Kevin Alvarez and Michael Sosa Reyes storm into the store, along with several others, demanding Junior be released to them.

They falsely claimed that Junior had robbed one of their grandmothers.

In less than two minutes, Junior was being dragged out the front door — after failing to grab on to an ATM machine and the door jam.

A deadly fate — vicious slashings by multiple men — waited for him on the sidewalk on the corner of East 183 Street and Bathgate Avenue.