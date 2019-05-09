Gospelfest returns to NJ, celebrates Aretha Franklin

NEW YORK — The 37th Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest returns to the Prudential Center Arena on Saturday for the gospel event of the year.

This year’s event will celebrate the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin’s life and legacy with an All-Star Gospel cast to pay tribute to her, including Tamar Braxton, Yolanda Adams, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond and the Greater Allen AME Cathedral Mass Choir!

This will be a special night that no one will want to miss. Aretha Franklin was a McDonald’s Gospelfest Alumni who starred in McDonald’s Gospelfest in 2005 for three sold out nights at Madison Square Garden, and in 2013, the Queen returned to her gospel roots once again, this time at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ where she amazed another sold out crowd.

As a tribute to all she meant to us, Franklin’s family will be on hand to receive a commemorative plaque from the Mayor of Newark and other dignitaries and surprise guests will be on hand as well.

Catch the 37th Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest Saturday, May 11 at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark.