‘Father Knows Best’ marathon coming to Antenna TV on Father’s Day

Father Knows Best is on Antenna TV, which is especially appropriate on Father’s Day. To celebrate the sitcom’s 65th anniversary, Antenna TV will present the family classic all day on Father’s Day, June 16, in a special marathon, full of Jim Anderson’s wise advice to his kids and loving help to his wife, Margaret.

With 34 episodes, Antenna TV’s “Father Knows Best 65th Anniversary Father’s Day Marathon” runs from 5a-10p ET on June 16.

Father Knows Best regularly airs on Antenna TV Weekdays 9a ET / 6a PT, Weekends 7a ET / 4a PT and Saturdays 2:30a ET / 11:30p PT.

