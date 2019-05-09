Arrest made in 2017 shooting of pregnant Brooklyn teen

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police made an arrest Thursday in the September 2017 shooting of a pregnant teen, officials said.

Tatiana Sparks was shot twice in the head in 2017. She was pregnant at the time.

Tatiana Sparks, who was 19 at the time, was shot twice in the head outside her Brownsville apartment. Bullet fragments had to be removed from her skull. She and her baby survived.

The baby came home from the hospital about a month ago after he was born.

“She was an innocent victim,” Sparks’ mother previously told PIX11. “She is a miracle. Her son is a miracle too.”

Steven Bynum was scheduled to appear in Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday.

