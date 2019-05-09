2 men shot outside Manhattan nightclub: police

SOHO, Manhattan — Two men were shot outside a nightclub in Manhattan early Thursday.

It happened around 1:40 outside the Sound of Brazil nightclub along Varick Street in SoHo.

Officers responded to shots fired and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the thigh and another man was shot in the chest, according to police.

Both men in their 20s were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center for their injuries.

The man wanted in connection to the shooting is described to be in his mid 20s and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and has braided hair, cops said.

According to police, the victims are not cooperating with police.

No. 1 trains have resumed stopping at Houston St in both directions after NYPD conducted an investigation outside the station, MTA said.