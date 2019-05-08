Women steal $25,000 after man falls asleep in his Manhattan apartment

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two women stole $25,000 and a watch from a man’s Manhattan apartment after he fell asleep, police said.

The 27-year-old victim met the woman and brought them back to his apartment on April 30 around 3:20 a.m., officials said. He fell asleep and woke up the following afternoon.

When he woke up, he realized $25,000 and his watch were gone.

Police have asked for help identifying the women. One of them is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and green jacket. The other woman was last seen wearing a leather jacket, gray skirt and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

