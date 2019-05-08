Weeksville Heritage Center hosts fundraiser to remain open, preserve Brooklyn history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Neighborhoods in New York City always tell a story, and there's one in Brooklyn that dates back to the early 1800s.

You can still see some of the houses that were built two centuries ago at the Weeksville Heritage Center in Crown Heights.

The site is on the historic registry and it's the location of one of New York's first neighborhoods with homes owned by black families. However, the center has warned it might not be able to remain open much longer.

The historical center has started a fundraiser, that runs through the end of June, in hopes of avoiding a closure.

You can learn more and donate to the campaign here.