Star ‘Junior’ witness Kevin Alvarez expected to testify about role in gang attack by Monday

THE BRONX — PIX11 News learned Wednesday the first star witness to take the stand in the “Junior” murder trial will be Kevin Alvarez.

Alvarez is expected to talk about his role in the chase and killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, who was perceived by a pack of alleged Trinitarios gang members to be a rival.

Alvarez, 20, pleaded guilty in the case in a closed courtroom last week.

He could take the stand by late Friday, although it’s more likely he will testify early next week.

The trial has been moving along a bit slowly, partly because of elaborate security procedures involved in the transport of the five defendants on trial in this first case.

Alvarez was the first suspect arrested in Junior’s killing, which happened on June 20, 2018, and many remember how several Bronx residents screamed at the suspect outside the 48th Precinct, calling him an assassin. [See video below]

He had turned himself in to police the weekend of June 23, after seeing his image on television and social media.

Alvarez did not attack Junior with a knife or machete, but he was one of the lead people who stormed into the Cruz & Chiky bodega after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, demanding the owner turn over a terrified Junior.

The boy had tried to outrun a convoy of four vehicles for blocks, even running out of his sandals, before sprinting into the corner bodega and jumping over the counter.

Junior’s desperate bid for survival was captured on many different camera angles — from the store’s surveillance footage — and so was Alvarez’ determination to get him out of the bodega.

It was Alvarez and another man who finally dragged Junior out from behind the counter, with the panicked teen trying to grab onto an ATM machine — and then a door jam — before the suspects delivered him to his fate on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors allege five other men then set upon Junior with knives and a machete, with the fatal wound coming from a knife to Junior’s neck near the end of the 20-second attack.

These five are facing charges of murder in the first degree in the current trial, which started this week.

A group of other men who participated in the chase were waiting in various getaway cars. They’re facing charges of murder in the second degree in upcoming trials.

Alvarez was initially charged with murder in the second degree, for being part of the conspiracy to chase Junior, which resulted in his death.

It hasn’t been revealed yet what crime Alvarez pleaded guilty to. It’s possible the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter, but that may not be revealed until Alvarez takes the stand.

It’s a normal course of business in cases involving cooperating witnesses for the witness to enter a plea in court, before he takes the stand at trial.

Prosecutors will also use another cooperating witness who stormed into the deli that night, an alleged member of the “Bad Boys” set who left the bodega before the fatal stabbing started.