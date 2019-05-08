Naked man accused of assaulting baby in stroller in NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City police say a naked man was under the influence of narcotics when he assaulted a baby in a stroller.

Police say they found Stephon Whitfield naked, yelling and bleeding while beating on the front door of an apartment building on Caspian Avenue Monday evening. Police say he had approached a woman pushing her 9-month-old child in a stroller and attacked the child.

The baby was treated at a hospital for what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Whitfield was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The 28-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.

