6 people, including 4 children, killed in Harlem apartment fire

Midday with Muller: 4 children among 6 people killed in Harlem fire

Posted 1:43 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, May 8, 2019

A family of six, including four children, were killed in an early morning apartment fire on Wednesday. James Ford is at the scene with the latest. Plus, Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting across the country, demanding better pay and benefits. John Muller has your top 11 stories now. Watch in the video above.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.