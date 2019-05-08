Bronx DJ gives back to the community with DJ academy

NEW YORK — DJ Whutever grew up in the South Bronx.

At age 14, he begged his mom for a pair of turntables and taught himself how to spin. Now a successful iHeart Media Radio DJ, he’s giving back to New York City public schools and the children of P.S. 1X in his hold neighborhood with the Whutever it Takes DJ Academy.

The DJ Academy’s after-school program integrates literacy and science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) into create content, exposing students to a unique form of learning music and improvisation.

It’s sparking dreams well beyond his own wildest imagination.