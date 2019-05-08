6 people, including 4 children, killed in Harlem apartment fire

Injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Harlem

Posted 8:11 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30AM, May 8, 2019

HARLEM, Manhattan — Injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus in Harlem.

It happened in the vicinity on the southbound Harlem River Drive near East 138th Street in Harlem.

Emergency responders received a call around 7:10 a.m.

Several injuries were reported, fire officials said.

AIR11 shows part of the collision, which a school bus and a white vehicle in the scene.

It was not immediately known whether children were on board.

Expect traffic in the area as only one lane is currently open.

