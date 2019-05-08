Finding true love in the revival of ‘Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The revival of the Terrence McNally’s provocative play “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is back on Broadway with some big star power behind it.

The show stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon.

McDonald and Shannon take on the roles of Frankie, a diner waitress, and Johnny, a short order cook, who find a true connection.

Oji got the chance to talk with both of them about joining forces and taking on these iconic roles in a play that is raw, romantic, funny and will take your breath away.

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is in previews now at the Broadhurst Theater and will run for 16 weeks.