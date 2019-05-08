6-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn collision, mother injured

CANARSIE, Brooklyn —A 6-year-old boy was killed in a collision in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

His 44-year-old mother struck a parked Nissan Rogue as she drove on Seaview Avenue near East 80th Street around 4 p.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said. The Rogue hit another parked vehicle.

Responding officers found the boy with severe trauma to his chest, police said. His mother suffered an injury to the left side of her body.

They were both rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, but the boy did not survive.

The Rogue and the other parked vehicle were both unoccupied.

Police have not yet released the boy’s name. It’s not yet clear what caused the 44-year-old woman to collide with the parked Rogue.