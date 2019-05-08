6 people, including 4 children, killed in Harlem apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Six people, including four children, are dead after a fire tore through a Harlem apartment early Wednesday.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of an apartment in the vicinity of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 142nd Street, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire and were met at the door with flames—the apartment "fully involved," fire officials said.

Images show the fire on the fifth floor of the apartment, with flames coming out the windows of the corner unit.

Six members of the same family were found in the back bedrooms, fire officials said.

A woman, her four children and her adult stepson were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The four children were between the ages of 3 and 11, according to Nigro.

Fire officials said there is no indication that the fire, which is believed to have started in the kitchen, was suspicious.