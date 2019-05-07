Suspect in North Bergen quadruple shooting that left 1 dead arrested in Pennsylvania

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A man wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting that left one dead and three injured over the weekend in New Jersey has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a passing motorist found 27-year-old Jonathan Haughey-Morales, of West New York, injured on the side of the road in South Whitehall Township on Monday. He was transported to the hospital where it was discovered he was the suspected gunman in Sunday’s shooting.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the vicinity of 46th Street and Dell Avenue in North Bergen.

Three men and one woman were shot, according to the prosecutor’s office. One of the men, identified as Carlos Diaz, was pronounced dead.

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and North Bergen Police are continuing to investigate the incident, police said.

Haughey-Morales faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

In a Facebook post, North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco called the shooting “shocking and very disturbing” but “in no way reflective” of the community.

Sacco said “as long as guns are so easily available, senseless acts of violence like this will unfortunately continue to occur.” He said “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.