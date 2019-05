Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For years, there have been big steel columns at some of the intersections along Jerome Avenue near Mosholu Parkway.

Most people walk right by the strange structures.

But the Jerome-Gun Hill Business Improvement District and NYC Councilmember Andrew Cohen see something with a little more artistic potential.

They've commissioned artist Lady K Fever to create murals on the posts.

She says the scenes will honor the Bronx.