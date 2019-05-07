Redesign of bus routes moves to Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Could the bus be better? That's the question MTA NYC Transit is asking borough by borough and route by route.

In early 2018, the Staten Island redesign was announced after community planning sessions and open houses. The new plans have been changed based on rider response and traffic patterns.

Now the process is happening in Queens.

The first open house with transit officials was held at the Peninsula Library in the Rockaways. More question and answer sessions and community briefings will be held in the summer.

Click here to find out about the plans and how to comment on your route: https://new.mta.info/queensbusredesign

The process is already underway in the Bronx. Click here for that presentation: https://new.mta.info/bronxbusredesign

The routes have not been looked at in decades. Transit says it will base the new plans on rider feedback and data from the GPS on the buses.

In some cases, the number of stops may be consolidated and riders are encouraged to speak up about that.