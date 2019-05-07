💐Mother’s Day gift ideas for every mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother's Day is almost here! Are you still scrambling to find mom that perfect gift?

Not to worry. Our experts have affordable gift ideas for every type of mother.

Taking mom out to a nice dinner is ofter high on the list. At Lefkes, a modern mediterranean restaurant in Englewood, New Jersey, they are preparing to wine and dine the Mother's Day crowd.

Along with a delicious meal, our lifestyle experts say it will not cost much to show your mom how much you lover her.

You just have to know what her peak interests are, our experts said.

"Think about what she’s into and that will definitely help you with your choice of gifts for sure," lifestyle expert Karen Leano said.

For the athletic mom, local designer Emily Hsu used her Broadway singing and dancing career to create high-performance active wear.

And we can't forget about yoga pants!

"She wanted to have pieces that were beautiful but conform to the body and really move with you," Leano said.

"Her pieces take you from the gym to the street so you get a lot of versatility out of it." said Leano.

For about $40.00, the fashion combined with function has made this line a favorite among the Rockettes.

With summer just around the corner, mom can suit up and still feel confident with DM Fashion Swimwear.

They come in a variety of variety of patterns and designs to fit just about every body type.

For the mom on the go, Smarty Bird has a sleek carry-on bag that looks like a hat box but can store up to 60 outfits. It even comes with a portable phone charger, bluetooth wireless speaker and jewelry case.

And mom will always stay stylish on the plane with a reversible travel wrap. We've found one for $89, and it doubles as a sweater and is machine washable.

For the casual mom, we love Vionic Shoes, known for their arch support.

Each pair is designed by podiatrists to alleviate foot pain

“This is where technology marries style. There is an orthodic insole built into the vionic shoes,”says expert Carey Reilly.

For more Mother's Day ideas, check out the list below:

Lefkes

Emily Hsu

DM Fashion

Smart Birdy

MerSea

Vionic

Cocobelle

Oriana Lamarca

Nicole Miller

Vici

Slip

Kami Home

Toddler Monitor

I