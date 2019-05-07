A teen is now custody and faces murder charges in the shooting death of an innocent bystander in Yonkers. Plus, video shows a building partially collapse in Brooklyn after a car crashes into it. John Muller has your top 11 stories now.
Midday with Muller: 15-year-old in custody faces murder charges in Yonkers teen’s death
-
Midday with Muller: Teen charged with murder in Brooklyn stabbing; man faces new charges prior to sentencing
-
Teen surrenders in shooting death of Yonkers honor student
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Father in custody after child dies in car fire; opening statements begin in Junior murder trial
-
Midday with Muller: Mother charged with murder in stabbing death of baby; Potential measles outbreak at Newark
-
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal
-
Man arrested in killing of Jersey City nanny was in U.S. illegally and deported twice: ICE says
-
Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing
-
Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
-
Midday with Muller: Severe storms expected; 18-year-old woman fatally shot in Yonkers
-
-
Midday with Muller: Person in custody following police chase
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire