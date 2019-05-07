Midday with Muller: 15-year-old in custody faces murder charges in Yonkers teen’s death

Posted 4:17 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, May 7, 2019

A teen is now custody and faces murder charges in the shooting death of an innocent bystander in Yonkers. Plus, video shows a building partially collapse in Brooklyn after a car crashes into it. John Muller has your top 11 stories now.

