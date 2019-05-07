Long Island man uses mannequin as phony passenger in HOV lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A man was busted when he tried to pass a mannequin off as his passenger in order to drive in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.

Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling on the Long Island Expressway around 4 p.m., near exit 51, when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan traveling in the HOV lane.

Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle and discovered that the driver, James Britt, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat in an attempt to resemble a person.

Britt, 34, of Centereach, was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.