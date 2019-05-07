Junior’s mom weeps, ‘nearly collapses’ after new surveillance video played at trial shows teen’s stabbing

THE BRONX — The weeping mother of the slain 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz “nearly collapsed” in court, according to a family friend, after watching the first surveillance of her son’s fatal stabbing played on Day 2 of the murder trial against five defendants.

Leandra Feliz was “devastated,” said her friend, Jennifer.

PIX11 was in court as Feliz held her hand to her mouth, bracing for the second when her son would be dragged from the Cruz & Chiky bodega on Bathgate Avenue on June 20, 2018.

Police Officer Eric Helguero introduced the evidence, which hadn’t been featured on TV before.

He had collected the surveillance footage from two fixed NYPD cameras located at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, in the early hours of June 21, around 2:13 a.m.

Junior had already been pronounced dead just before midnight on June 20.

A Bronx prosecutor used a “zoom” feature on the computer to show a group of men laying in wait on the sidewalk and near a cluster of cars. These were alleged Trinitarios gang members who thought Junior was a rival.

It offered a different perspective on the attack that’s been played over and over again on social media and television broadcasts.

When Junior was pulled out through the bodega door, after desperately trying to hold on to the door jam, one spectator left the courtroom quietly sobbing, as the teen was set upon with knives and a machete.

It was the first footage the jury of 11 women and one man has seen of the actual attack.

Earlier, the jury saw images taken from a cell phone camera, high above the assault, from an apartment window on Bathgate Avenue.

A young mom who witnessed the stabbing from a different apartment testified she ran downstairs to assist Junior after the mob drove away in four cars.

She raced to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Junior had collapsed near a security booth.

She identified herself from another piece of cell phone footage that was taken by the booth.

“It shows him bleeding out on the floor,” the 21-year-old witness testified. “We were trying to keep him awake by speaking to him, and he asked us for water.”