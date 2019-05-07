EMS appoints first female chief; first Hispanic assistant chief

BROOKLYN — Lillian Bonsignore, a 28-year veteran of the FDNY’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, was named Chief of EMS at an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Bonsignore, who previously served as Chief of EMS’ Academy, will become the first woman appointed to the position in the bureau’s history. She will supervise over four thousand EMTs, paramedics, EMS Officers and civilian employees and responsible for overseeing operations, planning, strategic initiatives and logistics.

“Lillian Bonsignore is a dedicated and proven manager who has ensured the next generation of EMTs and Paramedics are trained and equipped to provide the highest level of pre-hospital medical care,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

She became an EMT in 1991 at EMS Station 14 at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx. She was an instructor in the Certified First Responder program during the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Bonsignore has risen through the ranks, becoming a Lieutenant in 2005, Captain in 2010 and eventually becoming Deputy Chief in the EMS Academy.

Bonsignore was appointed Chief of EMS Academy at Fort Totten in 2016.

Chief Bonsignore’s second-in-command will be Alvin Suriel, who was appointed Assistant Chief of EMS on Tuesday. Suriel, a 30-year EMS veteran, is the bureau’s first Hispanic member appointed to that position.

“In his decades as a member of EMS, Alvin Suriel has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence as an EMT, Paramedic, and in multiple roles as an EMS officer,” said Nigro. “He will bring that same dedication to his new role helping to run EMS operations citywide.”

Suriel previously served as Deputy Assistant Chief of EMS Operations.