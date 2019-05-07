E-bike robbery spree in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — E-bike use is increasing at the heart of inner-city commerce and delivery, which is why a recent string of robberies has the NYPD concerned.

The thieves have been sneaking up on electronic bikers, usually delivery men, and knocking them off their rides, sometimes while brandishing a weapon.

It has happened nine times in the last few weeks across the Bronx. The victims were not injured in any of the incidents.

The youngest victim was 16.

The robbers are believed to be in their late teens to early twenties. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

