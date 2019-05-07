Day 2 of testimony in murder trial of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman Feliz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX— Tomika Jones, a key witness, is expected to take the stand again, Tuesday.

Jones witnessed Junior’s stabbing from her apartment window and rushed to help him.

“He was gasping for air, asking for water,” Jones told PIX11’s Mary Murphy in 2018.

“His last words were ‘water,’”said Jones.

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutors said that suspects from the Trinitarios gang were on the hunt for a rival gang member the night of June 20, 2018.

They encountered Junior, stabbing him to death outside a Belmont bodega as he tried to run for his life.

Jurors are expected to see unseen video from the bodega's security camera of the night of that brutal attack.

Four of the five defense attorneys singled out suspect Jonaiki Martinez Estrella as the man who delivered the deadly stab wound.

Several of the attorneys painted a picture of gang members who paid a steep price if they did not follow orders.

Suspect Kevin Alvarez, accused of dragging Junior from the bodega, is also expected to testify.

He pleaded guilty in early May.

Diego Suero, the alleged leader of the Sures set of the Trinitarios gang, will also testify.

The first day of the trial came with high emotions and high security; everyone entering the courtroom went through two security screenings.

Junior’s father was also escorted out of court for the day, after cursing at some of the suspects who were apparently taunting him.

“One of the main ones, he kept looking back at the family and laughing in their face,” according to a family friend, outside court Monday.

The five suspects on trial - Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera - face the possibility of life in prison without parole.