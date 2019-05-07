Car crashes into Brooklyn building, causes partial collapse

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A driver was left seriously injured after his car careened into a building in Brooklyn, causing that building to collapse, police said Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., FDNY responded to 496 Avenue P for reports of a car into a building.

They arrived to find a 2-story building partially collapsed, FDNY said.

A 20-year-old male driver struck the building, causing the structure to collapse, police said.

Moments later, the man climbed out of the rubble and allegedly tried to run away from the scene, but was apprehended by neighborhood patrol members until police took him in custody, witnesses told PIX11.

More than 100 firefighters operated at the collapse and searched for any occupants.

All residents on the second floor of the building were accounted for, FDNY said.

A commercial business located on the first floor was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

