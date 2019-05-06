Woman stabs 61-year-old pizza shop worker in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A woman stabbed a pizza shop employee in the abdomen on Monday morning, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying a woman and a man in connection to a stabbing at a Manhattan pizza place. (NYPD)

She and a man had argued with other customers in Carve Pizzeria around 4:16 a.m., police said. When a 61-year-old worker intervened, the woman stabbed him in the abdomen with an unknown object, then left the pizza place.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman and the man who was with her. The woman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark waist length jacket and black and orange sneakers. Police said the man was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt and carrying a backpack.

